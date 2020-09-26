ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୬ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 226

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬/୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି  ୪୩୫୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୪, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୩, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର, କଟକ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ଯାଜପୁର, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ଜଣେ  ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୮୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.