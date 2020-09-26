ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଜି ଆଉ ୧୬ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା ମହାମାରୀ କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬/୯(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୩୫୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଉ ୧୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୪, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୩, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର, କଟକ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ଯାଜପୁର, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭୮୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।
Regret to inform of the demise of sixteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 45 year old male of Balasore district.
2.A 58 year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
7.A 58 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
8.A 64 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.
9.A 52 year old male of Jajpur district.
10. A 64 year old male of Koraput district.
11.A 48 year old male of Koraput district.
16.A 42 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
