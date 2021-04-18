ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ୨ଟି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ିଲା: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୩୬୬୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୩୬୬୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୧୨୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୫୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୪୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକମାନେ ବରଗଡ଼ ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 17th April

New Positive Cases: 3664

In quarantine: 2127

Local contacts: 1537

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 59

2. Balasore: 39

3. Bargarh: 210

4. Bhadrak: 27

5. Balangir: 79

