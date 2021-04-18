ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ୨ଟି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ିଲା: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୩୬୬୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 141,324,150
    World
    Confirmed: 141,324,150
    Active: 18,241,637
    Recovered: 120,058,448
    Death: 3,024,065
  • USA 32,372,119
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,372,119
    Active: 6,886,031
    Recovered: 24,905,332
    Death: 580,756
  • India 14,788,109
    India
    Confirmed: 14,788,109
    Active: 1,801,298
    Recovered: 12,809,643
    Death: 177,168
  • Brazil 13,900,134
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,900,134
    Active: 1,183,384
    Recovered: 12,344,861
    Death: 371,889
  • Russia 4,693,469
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,693,469
    Active: 268,887
    Recovered: 4,319,389
    Death: 105,193
  • UK 4,385,938
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,385,938
    Active: 112,868
    Recovered: 4,145,810
    Death: 127,260
  • Turkey 4,212,645
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,212,645
    Active: 533,303
    Recovered: 3,643,734
    Death: 35,608
  • Italy 3,857,443
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,857,443
    Active: 505,308
    Recovered: 3,235,459
    Death: 116,676
  • Germany 3,137,907
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,137,907
    Active: 292,281
    Recovered: 2,765,100
    Death: 80,526
  • Pakistan 756,285
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 756,285
    Active: 80,559
    Recovered: 659,483
    Death: 16,243
  • China 90,499
    China
    Confirmed: 90,499
    Active: 314
    Recovered: 85,549
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୩୬୬୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୧୨୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୫୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୪୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକମାନେ ବରଗଡ଼ ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୮ ହଜାର ୨୫୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୪ ହଜାର ୮୨୫ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୧ ହଜାର ୪୩୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୦୪ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.