ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ୨ଟି ମୁଣ୍ଡ ଗଡ଼ିଲା: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୩୬୬୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୮ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୩୬୬୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୨୧୨୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୫୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୪୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକମାନେ ବରଗଡ଼ ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 17th April
New Positive Cases: 3664
In quarantine: 2127
Local contacts: 1537
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 59
2. Balasore: 39
3. Bargarh: 210
4. Bhadrak: 27
5. Balangir: 79
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୮ ହଜାର ୨୫୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୪ ହଜାର ୮୨୫ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୧ ହଜାର ୪୩୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୦୪ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Mayurbhanj: 119
23. Nawarangpur: 81
24. Nayagarh: 28
25. Nuapada: 221
26. Puri: 143
27. Rayagada: 57
28. Sambalpur: 199
29. Sonepur: 16
30. Sundargarh: 340
31. State Pool: 155
New recovery: 1303
Cumulative tested: 9599877
Positive: 368258
Recovered: 344825
Active case: 21436
