ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୯୨ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
73,380,427
WorldConfirmed: 73,380,427Active: 20,249,742Recovered: 51,498,854Death: 1,631,831
-
USA
16,949,759
USAConfirmed: 16,949,759Active: 6,763,478Recovered: 9,878,066Death: 308,215
-
India
9,912,054
IndiaConfirmed: 9,912,054Active: 339,691Recovered: 9,428,561Death: 143,802
-
Brazil
6,929,409
BrazilConfirmed: 6,929,409Active: 731,379Recovered: 6,016,085Death: 181,945
-
Russia
2,707,945
RussiaConfirmed: 2,707,945Active: 510,367Recovered: 2,149,610Death: 47,968
-
UK
1,869,666
UKConfirmed: 1,869,666Active: 1,805,264Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,402
-
Turkey
1,866,345
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,866,345Active: 217,755Recovered: 1,631,944Death: 16,646
-
Italy
1,855,737
ItalyConfirmed: 1,855,737Active: 675,109Recovered: 1,115,617Death: 65,011
-
Germany
1,360,261
GermanyConfirmed: 1,360,261Active: 333,973Recovered: 1,003,300Death: 22,988
-
Pakistan
443,246
PakistanConfirmed: 443,246Active: 48,008Recovered: 386,333Death: 8,905
-
China
86,758
ChinaConfirmed: 86,758Active: 312Recovered: 81,812Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୯୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୯,୮୫୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୧ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 392 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 15.12.2020
71 from Sundargarh
46 from Khordha
36 from Anugul
29 from Mayurbhanj
27 from Kalahandi
25 from Cuttack
18 from Jharsuguda
18 from Puri
12 from Kendrapara
11 from Nuapada
11 from Sambalpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 15, 2020
8 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 319850
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 15, 2020