ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ତୃତୀୟ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୬ା୩(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ଏକ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟବିଭାଗ ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି । ତୃତୀୟ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ବୟସ ୬୦ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

