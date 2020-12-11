ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୦୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୪୦୮ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୮,୨୭୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 408 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 11.12.2020
36 from Khordha
34 from Mayurbhanj
33 from Cuttack
32 from Anugul
31 from Puri
30 from Bargarh
28 from Kalahandi
25 from Bolangir
18 from Kendrapara
17 from Baleswar
16 from Sundargarh
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 11, 2020
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 318278
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 11, 2020