5 lakh aid each to the family of dead Anti-CAA protestor by SP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced 5lakh aid each to the family of protestors who died in violent protest against the Citizenship act. Akhilesh also met the family members of the dead protestors. He also demanded an investigation against the death of people during the protest claiming that innocent peoples have died during the protest. More than 19 people died in violent protests against the citizenship amendment act.

संविधान बचाने के लिए CAA-NRC विरोधी आंदोलन के दौरान सरकार के बर्बर अत्याचार में जान गंवाने वालों के पीड़ित परिवारों एवं मृतक आश्रितों को पांच लाख ₹ की आर्थिक मदद देगी समाजवादी पार्टी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 5, 2020