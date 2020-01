Mumbai,6/1: Massive fire broke out in a commercial building in Kamathipura locality of Mumbai.8 people including an old man. A fire erupted at 9.15 in a one-storied China Building, located in the Baghdadi compound of the Kamathipura area in central Mumbai. One person among the 8 injured persons reportedly critical. This building has many commercial sites. People have been evacuated immediately after the fire broke out.