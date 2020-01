Mumbai,6/1: The growing tension between Iran and the USA has severely impacted the share market. The market slumped to a low. The Sensex fell as much as 702 points to touch an intra-day low of 40,762.58 and the Nifty tumbled 212 points to an intra-day low of 12,015. At 12.30 pm, the Sensex was down 648 points or 1.6 percent at 40,816.15 and the Nifty had shaved off 191 points or 1.6 percent to trade at 12,036.