ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲାଗିପାରେ କଡା କଟକଣା ! ଆଜି ୮୫୧ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 150,377,687Active: 18,765,256Recovered: 128,445,233Death: 3,167,198
-
USA
USAConfirmed: 32,983,695Active: 6,810,611Recovered: 25,584,747Death: 588,337
-
India
IndiaConfirmed: 18,376,524Active: 3,084,814Recovered: 15,086,878Death: 204,832
-
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 14,523,807Active: 1,033,750Recovered: 13,091,714Death: 398,343
-
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,796,557Active: 267,286Recovered: 4,419,540Death: 109,731
-
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,751,026Active: 499,167Recovered: 4,212,461Death: 39,398
-
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,411,797Active: 77,990Recovered: 4,206,327Death: 127,480
-
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,994,894Active: 442,771Recovered: 3,431,867Death: 120,256
-
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,351,474Active: 293,256Recovered: 2,975,200Death: 83,018
-
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 815,711Active: 89,838Recovered: 708,193Death: 17,680
-
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,642Active: 324Recovered: 85,682Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତକାଲି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ହଜାରେରୁ ଅଧିକ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୫୧ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍ରୁ ୯୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୫୫ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୪୨୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍ସି)।
ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪୩ ହଜାର ୨୯୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୬ ହଜାର୧୦୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୬ ହଜାର ୯୧୩ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଆଜି ପଟିଆରୁ ୬୧, ନୟାପଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ୫୮, ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରିରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
