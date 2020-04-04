9 arrested in Bhadrak for disobeying shutdown orders

Bhadrak, 4/4: There is a wave of panic across the Bhadrak district after 3 corona patients were identified from Bhadrak city. Nine youths have been arrested in connection with disobeying the shutdown orders in Bhadrak city during the shutdown. Bhadrak Town police have arrested 9 youths. All 9 individuals will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

After Bhadrak town, the district administration sealed the Bhadrak block. The district magistrate also directed that the Bhadrak block and Charampa areas be sealed.

Notably, the home of 2 corona patients is said to be from Bhadrak city. Both were taken to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack late last night after being picked up by police.