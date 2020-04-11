91 people re-infected by Coronavirus after being cured

Seoul: A new picture has surfaced in South Korea of ​​the coronavirus. Some of the victims who returned home recovered were found to be infected with Coronavirus again.

91 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea. No details have been released on how the virus was re-infected. A total of 10450 people have been infected in South Korea. 7,117 were healed, while 208 died. Currently, 3,125 people are receiving medical treatment. South Korea is one such country that has somehow succeeded in stopping the Coronavirus. Initially, the number of infected people in the country was increasing. However, there is a higher rate of recovery than the death toll, as more and more people are obeying the government’s required rules and the higher the corona test. However, the fact that 91 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus again is a matter of concern.

“Currently, 91 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus,” said Bru-Jr, a professor at South Korea’s Guro Hospital. Another doctor said the virus had been inactivated when the victims were first treated. Now they are reinfected by the virus.