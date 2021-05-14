ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୯୩୨୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୪।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୩୨୯ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୧ ହଜାର ୬୭୪ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨୧୪ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ୧୧୩୬, କଟକରୁ ୭୮୦, ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୮୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୭୦, ନୂଆପଡାରୁ ୪୩୪, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୧୦, ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଓ ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୩୮୪ ଲେଖାଏଁ, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୧୯, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ୩୧୩, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୧୨, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୨୮୮, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୨୬୧, ନୟାଗଡରୁ ୨୦୬, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୦୦, ରାୟଗଡାରୁ ୧୯୯, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୧୯୦, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୫୧, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୧୪୭, ସୋନପୁରରୁ ୧୨୩, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୧୧୬, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୧୧୩, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୯୦, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୭୨, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୭୨, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୭୧, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୫୩, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୫୨, ଦେଓଗଡରୁ ୩୩ ଓ ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୨୪୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

