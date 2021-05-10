ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଆଜି ୯୬୨ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୦ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୯୬୨୪ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୮୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୮୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୫୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୪ ହଜାର ୫୭୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୩ ହଜାର ୯୨୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୦,୩୫୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୨ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

