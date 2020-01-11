AAP launched official campaign song

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi,11/1: Aam Aadmi Party has launched its official campaign song for the Delhi assembly election. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia launched the official song “Lage Raho Kejriwal”. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Pankaj Gupta were also present in the meeting. Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani made this song for AAP. The song depicted the work done by Arvind Kejriwal.

 

