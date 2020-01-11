Virat ,Sikhar move one spot in T20 ranking

New Delhi,11/1: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener Sikhar Dhawan move one place in the latest T20 ranking. Virat Kohli moved to the 9th place whereas Sikhar Dhawan moved to the 15th place. K L Rahul remained the top-ranked Indian batsman who is placed in the 6th position for his brilliant batting display against Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s Babar Azam remained the top-ranked batsman in T20.

Pace sensation Navdeep Saini jumped 146 places and entered the top 100 bowlers and ranked at 98th position. Shardul Thakur remained at 92nd position.