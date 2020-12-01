After Delhi , this state reduced the price of RT-PCR TEST

Gujrat, 1/12: A day after the price of RT-PCR investigation was reduced in Delhi, the Gujarat government has taken a similar decision. The Vijay Rupani government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR test related to Kovid-19 in private labs from Rs 1,500 to Rs 800. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the cost of the test kit has come down, so the state government has decided to provide this benefit to the people.

Patel said, “Private labs authorized by the state government will charge Rs 800 for RT-PCR testing from today, which is Rs 700 less than the current price.”