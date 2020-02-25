Ahmedabad fire accident case: Mortal remains of 3 Odias reached Odisha

Jajpur, 25/2: The mortal remains of 3 Odia workers namely Dayanidhi Khuntia (35), Chinmay Khuntia(25) and Kamesh Singh (23) who were charred to death in a fire accident at Lotus label Cotton mill, Ahmedabad reached to the family members of the victims. Jajpur MLA Shri Pranab Prakash Das took the initiative of bearing the expenses of the ambulance service from Ahmedabad to the native village. Mr Das also helped in quickening the process of the autopsy and compensation to the family of victims by the cotton mill by reaching out to Dr Gopabandhu Dash OSD to CM Naveen Patnaik then got in touch with the labour commissioner of Odisha and instructed to reach out to the labour commissioner of Gujrat.