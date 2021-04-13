Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon to star in this New Webseries

-
Mumbai, 13/4: The 90s superstar ‘Mast Mast’ girl Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna will be seen facing each other for the first time in director Vijay Gutte’s webseries ‘Legacy’. For the first time, seeing these two giants of acting together, on one stage, will be quite exciting.
Director Vijay Gutte has made ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ before this. Which got a lot of praise and now through the websites ‘Legacy’, he is making an entry in the digital world with Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon.
After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi are producing ‘Legacy’. In which Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon play the lead characters and Vijay Gutte is directing.