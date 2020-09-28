Alert: These 17 apps are stealing your call, message and phone information

Google continues to remove malicious apps from its Play Store, and now the tech giant has deleted 17 more dangerous apps. It is reported that these 17 apps are affected by Joker malware. This latest Joker malware has been spotted by Zscaler ThrearLabZ researcher. The researcher team of the firm told in the blog that they have found 17 different types of apps in which this dangerous malware was present. These apps have been downloaded about 1 lakh 20 thousand times and most of them were scanner apps. Some messaging apps and photo editors are also included.

These applications are as follows

All Good PDF Scanner

>>Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

>>Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

>>Tangram App Lock

>>Direct Messenger

>>Private SMS

>>One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

>>Style Photo Collage

>>Meticulous Scanner

>>Desire Translate

>>Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

>>Care Message

>>Part Message

>>Paper Doc Scanner

>>Blue Scanner

>>Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

