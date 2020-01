NewDelhi,6/1: Amidst the violent incident in JNU campus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asks LG Anil Bajaj to discuss this matter with JNU students. Amit Shah discussed this matter with Anil Bajaj over the phone.

This development came after some masked goons beat up the JNU students and teachers on Sunday night. Shah also inquired about this matter with the police commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Police forces have been deployed all over the JNU.