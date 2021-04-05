Amitabh Bachchan roped in to play the Lead Opposite Deepika Padukone in ‘The Intern’ Remake

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 5/4: Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to play the lead opposite Deepika Padukone in ‘The Intern’ remake. He will reunite with Deepika Padukone for the film. They had previously acted together in ‘Piku’.

Deepika shared a poster on Instagram to announce the film. She wrote, “What an absolute honor to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.”

 

 

