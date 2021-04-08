An Instagram Model was refused wine in the Plane, What Happened Next will Shock You! Know Details

COVID-19 Updates World 133,786,309 World Confirmed: 133,786,309 Active: 23,000,004 Recovered: 107,882,722 Death: 2,903,583

USA 31,637,243 USA Confirmed: 31,637,243 Active: 6,857,855 Recovered: 24,206,539 Death: 572,849

Brazil 13,197,031 Brazil Confirmed: 13,197,031 Active: 1,191,776 Recovered: 11,664,158 Death: 341,097

India 12,928,574 India Confirmed: 12,928,574 Active: 910,289 Recovered: 11,851,393 Death: 166,892

Russia 4,614,834 Russia Confirmed: 4,614,834 Active: 273,951 Recovered: 4,239,038 Death: 101,845

UK 4,367,291 UK Confirmed: 4,367,291 Active: 307,587 Recovered: 3,932,777 Death: 126,927

Italy 3,700,393 Italy Confirmed: 3,700,393 Active: 547,837 Recovered: 3,040,182 Death: 112,374

Turkey 3,633,925 Turkey Confirmed: 3,633,925 Active: 406,004 Recovered: 3,194,978 Death: 32,943

Germany 2,927,572 Germany Confirmed: 2,927,572 Active: 217,998 Recovered: 2,631,400 Death: 78,174

Pakistan 705,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 705,517 Active: 66,994 Recovered: 623,399 Death: 15,124

China 90,365 China Confirmed: 90,365 Active: 263 Recovered: 85,466 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 8/4: In a shocking Incident an Instagram model was handcuffed by the crew members after she threatened to blow up a plane when she was refused a glass of wine.

The Model is recognized as Hannah Lee Pierson. She was charged after she lost her cool on an Air New Zealand flight. According to News.com.au, the crew had started serving food and beverages onboard flight when Instagram model Pierson demanded a glass of wine. When Pierson was informed by the crew that wine is not covered in her ticket and she will have to pay to purchase one from the menu, the Instagram model started hurling abuse at a member of the flight crew.

Pierson allegedly grabbed a crew member’s arm before starting to move her head in such a manner that she was about to headbutt the crew member.

The crew members then decided to handcuff Pierson and strapped her to the chair using spare seat belts.