Secret Of “Spider On Mars” Finally Explained After Two Decades

COVID-19 Updates World 133,786,309 World Confirmed: 133,786,309 Active: 23,000,004 Recovered: 107,882,722 Death: 2,903,583

USA 31,637,243 USA Confirmed: 31,637,243 Active: 6,857,855 Recovered: 24,206,539 Death: 572,849

Brazil 13,197,031 Brazil Confirmed: 13,197,031 Active: 1,191,776 Recovered: 11,664,158 Death: 341,097

India 12,928,574 India Confirmed: 12,928,574 Active: 910,289 Recovered: 11,851,393 Death: 166,892

Russia 4,614,834 Russia Confirmed: 4,614,834 Active: 273,951 Recovered: 4,239,038 Death: 101,845

UK 4,367,291 UK Confirmed: 4,367,291 Active: 307,587 Recovered: 3,932,777 Death: 126,927

Italy 3,700,393 Italy Confirmed: 3,700,393 Active: 547,837 Recovered: 3,040,182 Death: 112,374

Turkey 3,633,925 Turkey Confirmed: 3,633,925 Active: 406,004 Recovered: 3,194,978 Death: 32,943

Germany 2,927,572 Germany Confirmed: 2,927,572 Active: 217,998 Recovered: 2,631,400 Death: 78,174

Pakistan 705,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 705,517 Active: 66,994 Recovered: 623,399 Death: 15,124

China 90,365 China Confirmed: 90,365 Active: 263 Recovered: 85,466 Death: 4,636

Those patterns, visible in satellite images of the Red Planet’s south pole, aren’t real spiders, of course; but the branching, black shapes carved into the Martian surface look creepy enough that researchers dubbed them “araneiforms” (meaning “spider-like”) after discovering the shapes more than two decades ago.

Measuring up to 3,300 feet (1 kilometer) across, the gargantuan shapes don’t resemble anything on Earth. But in a new study published March 19 in the journal Scientific Reports , scientists successfully recreated a shrunken-down version of the spiders in their lab, using a slab of carbon dioxide ice (also called dry ice) and a machine that simulates the Martian atmosphere. When the cold ice made contact with a much-warmer bed of Mars-like sediment, part of the ice instantly transformed from a solid to a gas (a process called sublimation), forming spidery cracks where the escaping gas pushed through the ice.

“This research presents the first set of empirical evidence for a surface process that is thought to modify the polar landscape on Mars ,” lead study author Lauren McKeown, a planetary scientist at the Open University in England, said in a statement. “The experiments show directly that the spider patterns we observe on Mars from orbit can be carved by the direct conversion of dry ice from solid to gas.”

The Martian atmosphere contains more than 95% carbon dioxide (CO2), according to NASA , and so much of the ice and frost that forms around the planet’s poles in winter is also made of CO2. In a 2003 study , researchers hypothesized that the spiders on Mars could form in spring, when sunlight penetrates the translucent layer of CO2 ice and heats the ground underneath. That heating causes the ice to sublimate from its base, building up pressure under the ice until it finally cracks. Pent-up gas escapes through the cracks in a gushing plume, leaving behind the zigzagging spider-leg patterns visible on Mars today, the team hypothesized.

Until recently, scientists had no way of testing that hypothesis on Earth, where atmospheric conditions are vastly different. But in the new study, researchers made a little slice of Mars here on Earth, using a device called the Open University Mars Simulation Chamber. The team placed sediment grains of varying size inside the chamber, then used a system that resembles a claw machine you’d see at a local arcade to suspend a block of dry ice over the grains. The team adjusted the chamber to mimic the atmospheric conditions of Mars, then slowly lowered the dry ice block onto the grains.

The experiments proved that the spider-sublimation hypothesis is valid. Regardless of the size of the sediment grains, the dry ice always sublimated on contact with them, and the escaping gas pushed upward, carving out spider leg-like cracks along the way. According to the researchers, the spider legs branched more when the grains were finer and less when the grains were coarser.

While not definitive, these experiments provide the first physical evidence showing how the spiders on Mars may have formed. Now, isn’t that sublime.