Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Madhya Pradesh. Know Details!

Bhopal, 8/4: All the urban areas will go into lockdown in Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. The state has witnessed a steep rise in Coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said “appropriate action” will be taken for cities with rising cases after a meeting.

“For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities,” Mr Chouhan said, news agency ANI reported.

The weekend curfew is a result of fresh infections that continue to explode – the state reported over 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to over 3.18 lakh.

Indore and Bhopal – the biggest cities in the state – continue to record the highest daily spike in cases.