ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
151,250,369
WorldConfirmed: 151,250,369Active: 18,863,931Recovered: 129,204,281Death: 3,182,157
-
USA
33,044,068
USAConfirmed: 33,044,068Active: 6,813,287Recovered: 25,641,574Death: 589,207
-
India
18,762,976
IndiaConfirmed: 18,762,976Active: 3,170,228Recovered: 15,384,418Death: 208,330
-
Brazil
14,592,886
BrazilConfirmed: 14,592,886Active: 1,039,351Recovered: 13,152,118Death: 401,417
-
Russia
4,805,288
RussiaConfirmed: 4,805,288Active: 267,214Recovered: 4,427,946Death: 110,128
-
Turkey
4,788,700
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,788,700Active: 493,249Recovered: 4,255,714Death: 39,737
-
UK
4,414,242
UKConfirmed: 4,414,242Active: 76,397Recovered: 4,210,343Death: 127,502
-
Italy
4,009,208
ItalyConfirmed: 4,009,208Active: 438,709Recovered: 3,449,955Death: 120,544
-
Germany
3,379,387
GermanyConfirmed: 3,379,387Active: 300,849Recovered: 2,995,200Death: 83,338
-
Pakistan
820,823
PakistanConfirmed: 820,823Active: 91,547Recovered: 711,465Death: 17,811
-
China
90,655
ChinaConfirmed: 90,655Active: 328Recovered: 85,691Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୩୦ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଇଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଅନିଲେ ବେଜଲ । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କର ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷଣ ପରିଲକ୍ଷିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ସେ ନିଜକୁ ଆଇସୋଲେଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ନିକଟରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିଲେ ସେମାନେ ନିଜର କରୋନା ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଇ ନିଅନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ନିଜ ବାସଭବନରୁ କାମ ତଦାରଖ ଜାରି ରଖିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି।
I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.
Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.
Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence.
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021
ସପଟେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଏବେ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୭୭୨ ଜଣ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଛନ୍ତି।