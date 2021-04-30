ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୩୦ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଇଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଅନିଲେ ବେଜଲ । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କର ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷଣ ପରିଲକ୍ଷିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ସେ ନିଜକୁ ଆଇସୋଲେଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ନିକଟରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିଲେ ସେମାନେ ନିଜର କରୋନା ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଇ ନିଅନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ନିଜ ବାସଭବନରୁ କାମ ତଦାରଖ ଜାରି ରଖିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି।

ସପଟେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଏବେ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୨ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳ ୧୫ ହଜାର ୭୭୨ ଜଣ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଛନ୍ତି।

