ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୩୦ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଇଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ଉପରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଅନିଲେ ବେଜଲ । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ତାଙ୍କର ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷଣ ପରିଲକ୍ଷିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ସେ ନିଜକୁ ଆଇସୋଲେଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ନିକଟରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ତାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆସିଥିଲେ ସେମାନେ ନିଜର କରୋନା ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଇ ନିଅନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ ନିଜ ବାସଭବନରୁ କାମ ତଦାରଖ ଜାରି ରଖିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି।

I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.

Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.

Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence.

— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021