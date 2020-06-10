ଅନୁଷ୍କା ଶର୍ମାଙ୍କ ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ର ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଲୁକ୍ ଲିକ୍

ବଲିଉଡର ସଫଳ ହିରୋଇନ୍ ସାଜିଥିବା ଅନୁଷ୍କା ଶର୍ମା ନିଜର ପ୍ରଡକ୍ସନ ହାଉନରେ ନିମର୍କିତ ୱେବ ସିରିଜ୍’ପାତାଳ ଷଳାକ୍’ ପରେ ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ନଜର ଆସିବେ । ଏହି ସିନେମାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଲୁକ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଜି ରିଲିଜ୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ନେଟଫ୍ଲିକ୍ସରେ ସିନେମାଟି ୨୪ ଜୁନରେ ପ୍ରସାରିତ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।
Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more! @officialcsfilms @kans26 @anvita_dee @manojmittra @saurabhma @rahulbose7 @tripti_dimri @avinashtiwary15 @Paoli_dam @parambratachattopadhyay @an5hai @siddharthdiwan @itsamittrivedi #RameshwarBhagat @lifaafa_ @veerakapuree @rod__sunil @redchillies.vfx @redchillies.color #KyanaEmmott #AnishJohn
ତେବେ ନିକଟରେ ଅନୁଷ୍କା ନିଜର ଅପକମିଂ ପ୍ରୋଜେକ୍ଟ ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ ବିଷୟରେ ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଟିଜରରେ ଜଣେ ଛୋଟ ଝିଅ ଖୋଲା ଆକାଶରେ ଉଡୁଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ବୁଲବୁଲ ନିଜକୁ ଖୋଜିବୁଲୁଥିବା ଏକ ଝିଅର କାହାଣୀ। ଯାହାକି ନ୍ୟାୟ, ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ର ଓ ରହସ୍ୟର କାହାଣୀ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି ।’