ଅନୁଷ୍କା ଶର୍ମାଙ୍କ ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ର ଫାଷ୍ଟ ଲୁକ୍ ଲିକ୍

FeaturedBollywoodBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 95

ବଲିଉଡର ସଫଳ ହିରୋଇନ୍ ସାଜିଥିବା ଅନୁଷ୍କା ଶର୍ମା ନିଜର ପ୍ରଡକ୍ସନ ହାଉନରେ ନିମର୍କିତ ୱେବ ସିରିଜ୍’ପାତାଳ ଷଳାକ୍’ ପରେ ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ ଫିଲ୍ମରେ ନଜର ଆସିବେ । ଏହି ସିନେମାର ପ୍ରଥମ ଲୁକ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଜି ରିଲିଜ୍ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ନେଟଫ୍ଲିକ୍ସରେ ସିନେମାଟି ୨୪ ଜୁନରେ ପ୍ରସାରିତ ହେବ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

ତେବେ ନିକଟରେ ଅନୁଷ୍କା ନିଜର ଅପକମିଂ ପ୍ରୋଜେକ୍ଟ ‘ବୁଲବୁଲ’ ବିଷୟରେ ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଟିଜରରେ ଜଣେ ଛୋଟ ଝିଅ ଖୋଲା ଆକାଶରେ ଉଡୁଥିବା ନଜର ଆସିଛନ୍ତି। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ବୁଲବୁଲ ନିଜକୁ ଖୋଜିବୁଲୁଥିବା ଏକ ଝିଅର କାହାଣୀ। ଯାହାକି ନ୍ୟାୟ, ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ର ଓ ରହସ୍ୟର କାହାଣୀ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି ।’

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.