Australian Open to continue without Crowds amidst new Lockdown Rules in Melbourne

FeaturedInternationalSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,313,117
    World
    Confirmed: 108,313,117
    Active: 25,424,100
    Recovered: 80,509,880
    Death: 2,379,137
  • USA 28,002,240
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,002,240
    Active: 9,584,499
    Recovered: 17,930,819
    Death: 486,922
  • India 10,880,603
    India
    Confirmed: 10,880,603
    Active: 135,889
    Recovered: 10,589,230
    Death: 155,484
  • Brazil 9,716,298
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,716,298
    Active: 836,208
    Recovered: 8,643,693
    Death: 236,397
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,998,655
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,998,655
    Active: 1,826,865
    Recovered: 2,056,261
    Death: 115,529
  • Italy 2,683,403
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,683,403
    Active: 405,019
    Recovered: 2,185,655
    Death: 92,729
  • Turkey 2,564,427
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,564,427
    Active: 84,144
    Recovered: 2,453,096
    Death: 27,187
  • Germany 2,321,215
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,321,215
    Active: 155,702
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 64,513
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,748
    China
    Confirmed: 89,748
    Active: 820
    Recovered: 84,292
    Death: 4,636

Melbourne, 12/2: Australian Open will continue without crowd for at least five days after the Victoria state government imposed a lockdown starting Saturday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantined hotel.

“Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVID safe protocols in place,” organizers said in a statement.

“We are notifying ticket holders, players, and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday 13 February.”

Cases in a quarantined hotel in Victoria reached 13, forcing the authorities to impose a lockdown. Those infections include the highly contagious UK variant.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.

“We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months,” Andrews told reporters.

“There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace,” he said. “The minimum number of staff for it to be run safely – not just for the virus but other reasons – will be there,” Andrews said about Australian Open.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.