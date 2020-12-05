Bahrain approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Bahrain became the second country after UK to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to its citizens.

FeaturedGlobeHealth and Lifestyle
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 66,252,017
    World
    Confirmed: 66,252,017
    Active: 18,896,169
    Recovered: 45,831,080
    Death: 1,524,768
  • USA 14,772,535
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,772,535
    Active: 5,828,103
    Recovered: 8,658,882
    Death: 285,550
  • India 9,608,418
    India
    Confirmed: 9,608,418
    Active: 409,860
    Recovered: 9,058,822
    Death: 139,736
  • Brazil 6,534,951
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,534,951
    Active: 614,601
    Recovered: 5,744,369
    Death: 175,981
  • Russia 2,402,949
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,402,949
    Active: 472,021
    Recovered: 1,888,752
    Death: 42,176
  • UK 1,690,432
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,690,432
    Active: 1,629,815
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,617
  • Italy 1,688,939
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,688,939
    Active: 757,702
    Recovered: 872,385
    Death: 58,852
  • Germany 1,152,283
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,152,283
    Active: 312,992
    Recovered: 820,600
    Death: 18,691
  • Turkey 765,997
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 765,997
    Active: 328,346
    Recovered: 423,142
    Death: 14,509
  • Pakistan 413,191
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 413,191
    Active: 52,359
    Recovered: 352,529
    Death: 8,303
  • China 86,601
    China
    Confirmed: 86,601
    Active: 273
    Recovered: 81,694
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi(Manama), 5/12: Bahrain became the second country in the world to give approval to the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday. “The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the kingdom’s national Covid-19 response,” said Mariam al-Jalahma, CEO of the National Health Regulatory Authority(NHRA).

Bahrain, however, has not revealed when it plans to roll out the vaccine, unlike the UK who has declared that the vaccine will be made available by next week. In November, Bahrain approved the use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine on frontline healthcare workers. Bahrain has so far recorded more than 87,000 novel coronavirus cases, including 341 deaths. “This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win,” said Lindsey Dietschi, Pfizer representative in the Gulf country.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.