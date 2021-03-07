BCCI Announces Schedule of IPL 2021. Get the full fixture here!

-
World
117,125,239
WorldConfirmed: 117,125,239Active: 21,827,907Recovered: 92,696,321Death: 2,601,011
-
USA
29,653,891
USAConfirmed: 29,653,891Active: 8,842,857Recovered: 20,273,915Death: 537,119
-
India
11,210,799
IndiaConfirmed: 11,210,799Active: 184,488Recovered: 10,868,520Death: 157,791
-
Brazil
10,939,320
BrazilConfirmed: 10,939,320Active: 970,523Recovered: 9,704,351Death: 264,446
-
Russia
4,322,776
RussiaConfirmed: 4,322,776Active: 321,758Recovered: 3,911,924Death: 89,094
-
UK
4,213,343
UKConfirmed: 4,213,343Active: 889,359Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,419
-
Italy
3,046,762
ItalyConfirmed: 3,046,762Active: 465,812Recovered: 2,481,372Death: 99,578
-
Turkey
2,769,230
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,769,230Active: 124,126Recovered: 2,616,139Death: 28,965
-
Germany
2,502,122
GermanyConfirmed: 2,502,122Active: 125,352Recovered: 2,304,300Death: 72,470
-
Pakistan
590,508
PakistanConfirmed: 590,508Active: 18,055Recovered: 559,248Death: 13,205
-
China
89,975
ChinaConfirmed: 89,975Active: 173Recovered: 85,166Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 7/3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the IPL 2021 on Sunday. The tournament will be played in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata.
The season will kickstart on 9th April 2021 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021.
Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. The IPL will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.
There will be a total of 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play three-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.
Here’s the fixture of IPL 2021: