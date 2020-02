Mumbai, 16/2: In a recent development, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri steps down from his post. But his resignation is yet to be accepted by BCCI. Rahul Johri was appointed as BCCI CEO in 2016.Johri played an important role in selling IPL’s broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs 16,348 crore.Johri was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI President and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.