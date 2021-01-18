Big Announcement on CBSE Board Exams, NEET and JEE

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 18/1: In an important announcement Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday that the questions of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams, NEET, JEE will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

The Union Minister was addressing a webinar with students and the faculty of Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country.

“The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE Board Exam 2021 such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

The Education Minister also addressed the queries of the students regarding these exams.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
