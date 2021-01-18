Big Announcement on CBSE Board Exams, NEET and JEE

COVID-19 Updates World 95,571,959 World Confirmed: 95,571,959 Active: 25,248,861 Recovered: 68,281,559 Death: 2,041,539

USA 24,483,901 USA Confirmed: 24,483,901 Active: 9,647,114 Recovered: 14,429,571 Death: 407,216

India 10,572,672 India Confirmed: 10,572,672 Active: 208,874 Recovered: 10,211,342 Death: 152,456

Brazil 8,488,099 Brazil Confirmed: 8,488,099 Active: 866,577 Recovered: 7,411,654 Death: 209,868

Russia 3,591,066 Russia Confirmed: 3,591,066 Active: 546,265 Recovered: 2,978,764 Death: 66,037

UK 3,395,959 UK Confirmed: 3,395,959 Active: 1,771,962 Recovered: 1,534,736 Death: 89,261

Turkey 2,387,101 Turkey Confirmed: 2,387,101 Active: 100,240 Recovered: 2,262,864 Death: 23,997

Italy 2,381,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,381,277 Active: 553,374 Recovered: 1,745,726 Death: 82,177

Germany 2,052,167 Germany Confirmed: 2,052,167 Active: 312,976 Recovered: 1,691,700 Death: 47,491

Pakistan 521,211 Pakistan Confirmed: 521,211 Active: 34,986 Recovered: 475,228 Death: 10,997

China 88,336 China Confirmed: 88,336 Active: 1,301 Recovered: 82,400 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 18/1: In an important announcement Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday that the questions of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams, NEET, JEE will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

The Union Minister was addressing a webinar with students and the faculty of Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country.

“The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE Board Exam 2021 such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

The Education Minister also addressed the queries of the students regarding these exams.