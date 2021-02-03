Big Boss Swami Om passes away at 63 in Delhi

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 104,483,485Active: 25,849,460Recovered: 76,369,058Death: 2,264,967
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,027,430Active: 9,818,915Recovered: 16,750,647Death: 457,868
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,778,206Active: 161,865Recovered: 10,461,706Death: 154,635
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,852,623Active: 1,956,904Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 108,013
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,239,943Active: 207,357Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,386
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 3/2: Big Boss 10 controversial contestant Swami Om breathed his last at the age of 63. According to reports, he had been ill and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. He had also suffered a paralysis attack a few days ago.
His health condition deteriorated drastically after the paralysis attack. Earlier Swami Om tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.
Swami Om came into the limelight after his controversial appearance in the Big Boss 10. He was seen splashing his pee on fellow contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra.The makers of the show evicted him from the show.