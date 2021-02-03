Big Boss Swami Om passes away at 63 in Delhi

COVID-19 Updates World 104,483,485 World Confirmed: 104,483,485 Active: 25,849,460 Recovered: 76,369,058 Death: 2,264,967

New Delhi, 3/2: Big Boss 10 controversial contestant Swami Om breathed his last at the age of 63. According to reports, he had been ill and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. He had also suffered a paralysis attack a few days ago.

His health condition deteriorated drastically after the paralysis attack. Earlier Swami Om tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Swami Om came into the limelight after his controversial appearance in the Big Boss 10. He was seen splashing his pee on fellow contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra.The makers of the show evicted him from the show.