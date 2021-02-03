SC refuse to entertain pleas on January 26 Violence

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 3/2: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday has refused to entertain the pleas demanding a probe into the Republic Day violence during the farmer’s Tractor rally.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian asked the petitioners to communicate the matter to the Government of India.

CJI Bodbe said during the hearing, “We are sure that the government is inquiring into it. We read a statement by the Prime Minister that the law is taking its own course. We don’t want to interfere in this case. You make a representation before the government”.

The tractor rally on Republic day turned violent when protesters broke through barriers, clashed with the police in Delhi, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
