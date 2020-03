New Delhi, 24/3: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended from 31st March to 30th June 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12% to 9%. This decision was taken due to the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus.

Aadhar-PAN linking date and Vivid Se Vishwas Scheme (from April 1 to June 30, no additional 10% payment) is also postponed to June -30