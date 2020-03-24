ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପାସ୍ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ବାତିଲ : ପୋଲିସ କମିଶନର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୩(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ସାରା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଲକ୍ ଡ଼ାଉନ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଜରୁରୀ କାଳିନ ସେବାରେ ବାହାରକୁ ଯାଉଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପାସ୍ ନେବାକୁ କୁହାଯାଇଥିଲା । କିନ୍ତୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଜରୁରୀକାଳୀନ ସେବାରେ ଏବେ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପାସ୍ ଦିଆଯିବନି । ଚଳପ୍ରଚଳ ପାଇଁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପରିଚୟ ପତ୍ର ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବାକୁ ପୋଲିସ କମିଶନର ସୁଧାଂଶୁ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି । ପାସ୍ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରବଳ ଭିଡ଼ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଏହାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ପାସ୍ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଆମେ ଏକ ଆଇଟି ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରୁଛୁ, ଯାହା ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ସୁଦ୍ଧା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ହୋଇଯିବ । ଲୋକେ ଭିଡ଼ ନଜମାଇ ଏହି ପ୍ଲାଟଫର୍ମରୁ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
