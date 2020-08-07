Big news for those traveling by flight. Now 14 days home isolation has become mandatory by reaching here

Mumbai BMC has taken a big decision in view of increasing cases of Coronavirus infection. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed the rules of Home isolation and Quarantine for people coming to Mumbai. On behalf of BMC, it has been said that all passengers coming to Mumbai by domestic flight will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

The reason behind the sending of the passengers coming to Mumbai in a 14-day quarantine is that the Government of Maharashtra argues that this will prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus.