Big news! IRCTC website will change from August, travelers will get these facilities

In view of the spread of Corona infection in the country, Indian Railways is going to revamp the website of IRCTC very soon. From August, the ticket booking website of IRCTC will be made better by using Artificial Intelligence. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said in a web-based conference that this would provide better service to the passenger. In addition, passengers will also get complete information about the possible train.

The number of trains will not increase- Yadav said that to stop the infection from spreading further, the same 230 trains are running at the moment. Apart from them, there is no plan of Railway Board to run any other train. He further said that confirmed tickets are available in most of the trains and as far as the voting list is concerned, they are seen in 58 of the 230 trains. However, confirmed tickets are being received in 58 trains within 3-4 days.