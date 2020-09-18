Big News: Paytm app removed from playstore, Know the reason

Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store. On this, Google has said that it will not support any gambling (gaming) app. Paytm and UPI App One97 Communication Ltd. Developed by When searching this app on Google Play Store, it is not visible. However, the app already installed in Android smartphones is working.

Apart from the Paytm payment app, other apps of the company- Paytm for business, Paytm money, Paytm mall, etc. are still available on Google Play Store. However, there has been no statement from Paytm about the removal of this app from the Google Play Store.