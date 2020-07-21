Big News: The government is preparing to sell these banks and companies!

The government is preparing to privatize government companies as well as government insurance companies and banks. According to information received from sources to CNBC Awaaz, ‘Except LIC and a non-life insurance company, the government can sell its entire stake in all other insurance companies in installments. Here the government is also planning to privatize banks. An agreement has been reached between the PMO, Ministry of Finance, and NITI Aayog on this, as well as the Cabinet draft note has been prepared.

According to this proposal, the government will keep LIC and a Non-Life Insurance company with them. Explain that at present there are 8 government insurance companies. Apart from LIC, there are 6 General Insurance and one National Reinsurer Company.

Banks will also privatization- According to the news published in Money Control, all the banks except 6 government banks can be privatized. In the first phase, the government stake in Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank can be sold.