Rajasthan, 24/7: In a huge relief for the Sachin Pilot camp, the Rajasthan high court maintained ” Status quo as per Supreme Court’s order and aid no action can be taken against the rebel Congress MLAs for now.

Supreme Court will resume hearing on the matter regarding disqualification notice by the Speaker on Monday.

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi filed an appeal against Rajasthan high court’s direction asking him to defer the disqualification proceedings till July 24.