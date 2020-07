After getting NOC from the Central government, Bilung village is renamed after the popular Sambalpuri Song “Rangabati” and will be known as ” Rangabati Bilung” .

According to a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha Government renamed Bilung under Bamra Tehsil in Sambalpur district as ‘Rangabati Bilung’ with effect from July 22. Jitendra Haripal sang this famous cult song.