New Delhi,17/1: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced a list of 57 candidates out of 70 assembly seats. This includes 11 Schedule castes and 4 women. Kapil Misra will contest from Model Town. Asish Sood will contest from Janakpuri. Jogendra Chagolia will contest from Karolbagh.

Earlier, AAP has announced its candidate list for all 70 assembly seats. Delhi election is scheduled to be held on 8th February and the result will be declared on 11th February.