BJP mocking me over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi,8/2: As Delhi voters voting for the new government, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of mocking him for his Hanuman Chalisa recital. Kejriwal tweeted about this matter and questioned the intention of BJP in it. Kejriwal tweeted “Ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, the BJP people are constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to the Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by my departure. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP,”

जब से मैंने एक TV चैनल पे हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ा है, भाजपा वाले लगातार मेरा मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। कल मैं हनुमान मंदिर गया।आज भाजपा नेता कह रहे हैं कि मेरे जाने से मंदिर अशुद्ध हो गया। ये कैसी राजनीति है? भगवान तो सभी के हैं। भगवान सभी को आशीर्वाद दें, भाजपा वालों को भी। सबका भला हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020