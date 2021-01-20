BJP will field Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram

COVID-19 Updates World 96,672,583 World Confirmed: 96,672,583 Active: 25,248,172 Recovered: 69,357,540 Death: 2,066,871

Nandigram, 20/1: In a high voltage encounter, Bharatiya Janta party may field former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram.

According to top sources from BJP, Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram after accepting her challenge. Suvendu Adhikari was once believed to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee.

Earlier Mamta announced ” If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don’t fight from that seat,”