BJP will field Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram

-
World
96,672,583
WorldConfirmed: 96,672,583Active: 25,248,172Recovered: 69,357,540Death: 2,066,871
-
USA
24,809,841
USAConfirmed: 24,809,841Active: 9,611,435Recovered: 14,786,886Death: 411,520
-
India
10,596,442
IndiaConfirmed: 10,596,442Active: 197,947Recovered: 10,245,741Death: 152,754
-
Brazil
8,575,742
BrazilConfirmed: 8,575,742Active: 845,385Recovered: 7,518,846Death: 211,511
-
Russia
3,633,952
RussiaConfirmed: 3,633,952Active: 539,416Recovered: 3,027,316Death: 67,220
-
UK
3,466,849
UKConfirmed: 3,466,849Active: 1,816,876Recovered: 1,558,503Death: 91,470
-
Italy
2,400,598
ItalyConfirmed: 2,400,598Active: 535,524Recovered: 1,781,917Death: 83,157
-
Turkey
2,399,781
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,399,781Active: 97,466Recovered: 2,277,987Death: 24,328
-
Germany
2,071,473
GermanyConfirmed: 2,071,473Active: 280,429Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 49,244
-
Pakistan
524,783
PakistanConfirmed: 524,783Active: 35,163Recovered: 478,517Death: 11,103
-
China
88,557
ChinaConfirmed: 88,557Active: 1,473Recovered: 82,449Death: 4,635
Nandigram, 20/1: In a high voltage encounter, Bharatiya Janta party may field former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banarjee in Nandigram.
According to top sources from BJP, Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram after accepting her challenge. Suvendu Adhikari was once believed to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee.
Earlier Mamta announced ” If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don’t fight from that seat,”