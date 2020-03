Mumbai,12/3: The sharp fall in the domestic equity market continues on Thursday.

At 9:30 am, Sensex was down by 17,29.16 or 4.84 percent at 33,968.24 while Nifty plummeted by 520 points or 4.97 percent at 9,938.40. This is the first time Nifty has fallen below 10,000 since March 26, 2018.

By 11:00 am, Sensex plummeted over 2,300 points while Nifty was down over 700 points, falling way below the 10,000-mark.

Coronavirus outbreak is supposed to be responsible for the sharp fall.