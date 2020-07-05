Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits this State

The tremors of the Earthquake were felt in the North-Eastern state of Mizoram on Sunday evening. The intensity of this earthquake was measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was 25 kilometers south-west of Champhai. Let me tell you that in Mizoram many times people have felt the tremors of an earthquake. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 also occurred in Champhai district of Mizoram on Friday afternoon. This was the sixth earthquake in the state in the last 15 days according to the Official report.