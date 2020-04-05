Breaking: No evidence to show COVID-19 is air borne yet: ICMR

New Delhi,5/4: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) clarified that , no evidence of COVID-19 being air-borne diseases has been found.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said ,”We’ve discussed this with all Health secys, chief secys and DMs as this is one of the major issues. We’ve explained to them that PPEs available with us have been already immediately dispatched to the states based on case-load basis,”

He also added,””Need to understand that allotment done by us is based on cases reported in states&we’re parallelly making an effort to see that how should its procurement be increased. It has started easing out, in coming weeks we’ll be able to manage these issues to a large extent,”