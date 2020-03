Mumbai, 17/3: To counter the Coronavirus outbreak, the Western Railway decided to hike the cost of platform tickets by 400 percent in various cities under its jurisdiction today.

This steep hike means that a platform ticket that used to cost Rs 10 will now cost Rs 50.

The new ticket price will be effective in close to 250 stations in the five divisions under the Western Railway-Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar. The new rate will come into effect on Monday at midnight.