Coronavirus is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. More than 120 countries have been affected by the deadly virus.No vaccine has been invented to cure this virus-related disease.

In the meantime, some people think that antibiotics can cure Coronavirus related diseases. But antibiotics can’t kill a virus so COVID-19 is not affected by the antibiotics. According to WHO, anti-biotics can only cure bacteria-related diseases but not virus-related diseases.