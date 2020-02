New Delhi, 22/2: The Centre said it has disbursed Rs 50,850 crore to 8.46 crore farmers in one year of its Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme aimed to provide additional income to farmers across the country on Saturday.

The scheme was started last year with a view to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families across the country and enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture as well as domestic needs, the government said on Saturday.